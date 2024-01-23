iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.23.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IAG

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE:IAG traded up C$2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$91.81. 132,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,757. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$89.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.29.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total transaction of C$85,025.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.