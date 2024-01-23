Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.54.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.73. 195,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,645. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.23. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

