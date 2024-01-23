Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$124.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.50.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:TIH traded down C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,087. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.62. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.0359562 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

