Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$124.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIH
Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.9 %
Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.0359562 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries
In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.