Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.50.

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.94. 794,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,206. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$29.45. The company has a market cap of C$52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.13.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6546855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

