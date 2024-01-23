The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Canoe Financial LP’s 5th Largest Position

Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,427 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 4.0% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $120,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

TD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,844. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

