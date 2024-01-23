Canoe Financial LP Has $142.39 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 4.8% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Elevance Health worth $142,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

ELV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,233. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.