Canoe Financial LP Has $142.39 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 4.8% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Elevance Health worth $142,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %
ELV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,233. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
