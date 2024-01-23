Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $55.70 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $55,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $110.29. 977,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

