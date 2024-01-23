Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Canoe Financial LP’s 8th Largest Position

Canoe Financial LP reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 3.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.44% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $98,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 1,197,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,738. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.