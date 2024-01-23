Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $57,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.73. 247,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,572. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

