Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 74.6% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $487.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.