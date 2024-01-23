12,000 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $8,556,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. 640,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,399. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

