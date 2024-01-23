Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $71,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.57. 1,019,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,283. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

