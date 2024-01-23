Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 100,572 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,572 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $83,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,453,218. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

