Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,492 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Zscaler worth $72,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 31.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,012 shares of company stock worth $31,233,802 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.75. 1,420,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -207.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

