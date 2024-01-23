Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.35. 959,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

