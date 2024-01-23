Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 109,692 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 6,780,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,765,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
