Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 109,692 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 6,780,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,765,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

