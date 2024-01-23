Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Equinix worth $92,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $797.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $826.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $801.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

