Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of META stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.30. 7,247,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,809,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $390.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

