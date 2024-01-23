Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 83,410 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $99,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. 2,578,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock worth $5,424,936. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

