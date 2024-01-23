Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,354 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $127,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $24,690,269 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $597.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,825. The company has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $601.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

