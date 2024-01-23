Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,921 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $95,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $298.84. The company had a trading volume of 809,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,521. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.17.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

