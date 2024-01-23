NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 448,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,993,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NuScale Power Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 16.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $144,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

