EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 928,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,384,525 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $23.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

EngageSmart Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 153.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,952.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $94,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $936,340 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 570,166 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $10,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

See Also

