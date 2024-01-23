WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 339,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 458,088 shares.The stock last traded at $27.54 and had previously closed at $27.41.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

