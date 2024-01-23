PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,033 shares.The stock last traded at $24.20 and had previously closed at $24.40.

PureTech Health Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

