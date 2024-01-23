Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,440,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 4,571,733 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $4.89.
Rumble Trading Up 40.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
