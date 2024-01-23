Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,440,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 4,571,733 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $4.89.

Rumble Trading Up 40.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter valued at $933,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 126,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.