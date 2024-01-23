ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $750.54. The stock had a trading volume of 475,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,146. The company has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $766.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $694.89 and its 200 day moving average is $614.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.