Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $103.03

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.03, but opened at $100.85. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 199,385 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

