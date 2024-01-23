KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down to $62.97

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.97, but opened at $61.47. KB Home shares last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 294,059 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

