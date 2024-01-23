PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down to $109.24

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.24, but opened at $106.28. PulteGroup shares last traded at $105.84, with a volume of 310,168 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.