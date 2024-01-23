Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $21.56

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $20.93. Frontline shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 643,017 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Frontline Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 27.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

