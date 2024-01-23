BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $779.92 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $779.92 million and approximately $37.54 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000087 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $27,807,782.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

