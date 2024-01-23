Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 52 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($192.27).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($189.96).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jonathan Gunby bought 59 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($188.92).

Shares of IHP traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 289.60 ($3.68). 173,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,178. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 334.85 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £959.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,973.33, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

