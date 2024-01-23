AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 54,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,649 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 462,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

