3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Gap Down to $108.02

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.02, but opened at $100.86. 3M shares last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 5,186,960 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

