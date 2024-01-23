Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,029,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $164,504,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DIS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. 5,372,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,474,871. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

