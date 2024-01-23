CV Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CV Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474,871. The firm has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

