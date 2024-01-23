Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells 28,200 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUDGet Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GUD stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.46. 77,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89. The firm has a market cap of C$569.81 million, a PE ratio of -94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.75.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.06. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of C$81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

