Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells 28,200 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GUD stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.46. 77,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89. The firm has a market cap of C$569.81 million, a PE ratio of -94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.06. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of C$81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

