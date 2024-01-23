Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells 28,200 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of GUD stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.46. 77,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89. The firm has a market cap of C$569.81 million, a PE ratio of -94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
