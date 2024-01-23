Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,349. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 4,372,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

