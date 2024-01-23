Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. 3,123,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,423,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

