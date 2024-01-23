Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,405. The company has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

