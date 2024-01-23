Compass Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,643 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. 37,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

