Compass Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.55 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. 262,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

