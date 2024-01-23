Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 74,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,760. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $223.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day moving average is $205.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

