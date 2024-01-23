Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,636,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,308,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

