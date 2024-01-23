Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 242,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.