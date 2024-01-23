America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.04 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

