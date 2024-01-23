W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 5.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,147,000 after buying an additional 115,078 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after buying an additional 1,319,663 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 579,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

