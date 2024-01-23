America First Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 3.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. 303,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

