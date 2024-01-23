America First Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 4.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

